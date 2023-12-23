Rain showers tonight as warm temperatures continue into the holiday weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Rain showers continue this evening and overnight with up to 02.5-0.50″ of rain possible. Patchy fog is possible as well, on into Saturday morning. Temps stay fairly steady in the lower 40s overnight.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog and drizzle to start, otherwise a cloudy day. A stray shower or two possible with temperatures warm in the upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy to start with a few peeks of sunshine possible late in the day. A stray shower is possible. Temps will be near record warmth in the mid 50s!

CHRISTMAS DAY: The day starts mostly cloudy, then chances for rain showers increase by midday and continue into the second half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s!

LOOKING AHEAD: A trend to more normal temperatures in the 30s arrives just in time for the end of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.