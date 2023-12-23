Notre Dame men snap 3-game losing streak in 60-56 win over Marist

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Markus Burton scored 21 points and Notre Dame defeated Marist 60-56 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Tae Davis added 12 points and Carey Booth, in his first career start, added 11 with a team-high six rebounds for the Fighting Irish (5-7), who rebounded from a 20-point home loss to The Citadel. They were 18 of 20 at the free-throw line — 15 of 16 in the second half — to 7 of 13 for Marist.

Trailing 25-24 at halftime, Burton’s bucket to open the second half gave Notre Dame a lead it would keep.

Notre Dame led by 11 with five minutes remaining before Marist rallied within three. Davis and Braeden Shrewsberry made two free throws each in the final half-minute while Marist had two turnovers and two missed 3s before sinking two free throws with a second to go.

Notre Dame returns to ACC play at home against Virginia on Dec. 30. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. EST at Purcell Pavilion.

