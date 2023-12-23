Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosts holiday bicycle giveaway in Elkhart

44 preschoolers have a new bike this Christmas thanks to Santa and some generous people in our community!
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - 44 preschoolers have a new bike this Christmas thanks to Santa and some generous people in our community!

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC) organized a holiday bike giveaway as a raffle. Families entered their kids in a raffle on social media.

When kids got their bike, they could take a picture with the big man himself, have some snacks, and participate in arts and crafts.

The coalition’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of underserved communities by providing preventative health screenings, education, and advocacy with a primary focus on Hispanics.

