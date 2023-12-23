More surveillance cameras coming to Silver Beach

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Berrien County say more surveillance cameras are coming to Silver Beach County Park.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, officials are adding more cameras due to an increase in incidents at Silver Beach over the past few years. These incidents include fights, people drinking alcohol and throwing bottles on the beach, and people bringing weapons to the beach.

County officials hope the new surveillance cameras will help put a stop to these incidents or at least help them identify people who are responsible if they do happen again in the future.

The estimated cost of the cameras and related hardware is $20,000. The county has applied for a grant to help with the cost.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.