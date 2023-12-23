Marine Corps League drops of toys for children at Memorial Hospital for the 19th year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is only two days away and the Marine Corps League was Santa’s helper at Memorial Hospital.

Saturday morning, marked the 19th year the Marine Corps League has been dropping off and gifting stuffed animals to children at the hospital.

This year 27 children will be getting Squishmellows, which has been a popular gift this year.

First Sgt Samuel Alameda began the annual event back when he was on active duty and shared why he started the tradition.

“Every Christmas we would get fires, we would try and help people out and one day I was like what about the kids in the hospital?” said Alameda. “So on my own, my family and I made then congressman Joe Donnelly come with me, ‘cause he was running for the office and wanted to know, so I said you wanna know? Come with me, so that’s how I started this tradition.”

The Marine Corps League also helps Toys for Tots and Samuel also said that every July the league has a Mudd run, which helps purchase the Toys for Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.