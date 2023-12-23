Advertise With Us

Marine Corps League drops of toys for children at Memorial Hospital for the 19th year

Christmas is only two days away and the Marine Corps League was Santa’s helper at Memorial...
Christmas is only two days away and the Marine Corps League was Santa’s helper at Memorial Hospital.(WNDU 16NewsNow)
By Natacha Casal
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is only two days away and the Marine Corps League was Santa’s helper at Memorial Hospital.

Saturday morning, marked the 19th year the Marine Corps League has been dropping off and gifting stuffed animals to children at the hospital.

This year 27 children will be getting Squishmellows, which has been a popular gift this year.

First Sgt Samuel Alameda began the annual event back when he was on active duty and shared why he started the tradition.

“Every Christmas we would get fires, we would try and help people out and one day I was like what about the kids in the hospital?” said Alameda. “So on my own, my family and I made then congressman Joe Donnelly come with me, ‘cause he was running for the office and wanted to know, so I said you wanna know? Come with me, so that’s how I started this tradition.”

The Marine Corps League also helps Toys for Tots and Samuel also said that every July the league has a Mudd run, which helps purchase the Toys for Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car runs off road, hits house in Granger
A mugshot of James Renick.
Man arrested after allegedly taking pictures of Culver Academies students on campus
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
Reports: Mike Denbrock hired as Notre Dame football’s new offensive coordinator
Andrew Royer
Elkhart ordered to pay more than $11 million wrongful conviction settlement
Eastbound lanes of I-94 in LaPorte County reopen after crash

Latest News

In the last WNDU Vault, we talked about some of the issues with the South Shore line, in the...
WNDU Vault: Riding the South Shore Line
Man wanted for murder in D.C arrested in Laporte Co.
With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are taking the time to travel to their holiday...
WNDU Vault: Issues with the South Shore Line
Arrested in connection to murder in Washington D.C.
Man wanted for murder in Washington DC arrested in LaPorte County