Marine Corps League drops off toys for children at Memorial Hospital for 19th year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas is only two days away, and the Marine Corps League was Santa’s helper at Memorial Hospital.

Saturday morning marked the 19th year the Marine Corps League has dropped off and gifted stuffed animals to children at the hospital.

This year, 27 children will be getting “Squishmallows,” which are a popular gift this year.

First Sgt. Samuel Alameda began the annual event back when he was on active duty and explained why he started the tradition.

“Every Christmas we would get fires, we would try and help people out and one day I was like, ‘What about the kids in the hospital?’” Alameda said. “So, on my own, my family and I made then Congressman Joe Donnelly come with me ‘cause he was running for the office and wanted to know, so I said, ‘You wanna know? Come with me.’ So that’s how I started this tradition.”

The Marine Corps League also helps Toys for Tots. Alameda also said that the league has a Mud Run every July, which helps purchase the toys for Toys for Tots.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.