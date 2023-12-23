Man wanted for murder in Washington DC arrested in LaPorte County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was wanted for a murder in Washington, D.C., is now being jailed in LaPorte County.

Police learned on Wednesday that Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, had boarded a bus in Chicago that was headed to Michigan City. They worked quickly to intercept it and take him into custody.

Valle-Carranza was taken to the LaPorte County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Detectives from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department met with the Laporte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to follow up on the investigation. Police say Valle-Carranza will eventually be returned to Washington, D.C.

Alberto Valle-Carranza
Alberto Valle-Carranza(La Porte County Jail)

