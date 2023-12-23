Advertise With Us

Man wanted for murder in D.C arrested in Laporte Co.

Arrested in connection to murder in Washington D.C.
Arrested in connection to murder in Washington D.C.(La Porte County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was wanted in connection to a murder in Washington D.C has been arrested in Laporte County.

Officials say multiple groups received information on December 20th, that 54-year-old Alberto Valle-Carranza had got on a bus in Chicago that was headed to Michigan City. This led to deputies to work to intercept the bus.

Multiple sergeants help locate, hold, and later identify and detain Valle-Carranza. Deputies transported Valle-Carranza to the Laporte County Jail where he remains without bond for the offense of Second-Degree murder while armed.

On Friday, Detectives from the Washington D.C. Police meet with the Laporte County Sheriff’s office to follow up on the investigation. At this time Valle-Carranza is set to go through an extradition process to be returned to Washington D.C.

