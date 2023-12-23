Man wanted for murder in D.C arrested in Laporte Co.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who was wanted in connection to a murder in Washington D.C has been arrested in Laporte County.

Officials say multiple groups received information on December 20th, that 54-year-old Alberto Valle-Carranza had got on a bus in Chicago that was headed to Michigan City. This led to deputies to work to intercept the bus.

Multiple sergeants help locate, hold, and later identify and detain Valle-Carranza. Deputies transported Valle-Carranza to the Laporte County Jail where he remains without bond for the offense of Second-Degree murder while armed.

On Friday, Detectives from the Washington D.C. Police meet with the Laporte County Sheriff’s office to follow up on the investigation. At this time Valle-Carranza is set to go through an extradition process to be returned to Washington D.C.

