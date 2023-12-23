Man dies after car runs off road, hits house in Granger

By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after police say a car ran off the road and crashed into several trees and a house near a well-traveled intersection in Granger on Friday evening.

According to the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Police say a Toyota Prius was heading north on Capital Avenue when it crossed State Road 23 to Clover Trail and ran off the road. That’s when it reportedly hit several trees and a house.

Police have not identified the man who died in the crash, but they say he was a passenger in the Prius. The driver was a woman who police say is likely the husband of the man who died. She suffered minor injuries to her head.

According to police, there were people inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were okay.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Police say a Toyota Prius was heading north on Capital Avenue when it crossed State Road 23 to...
Police say a Toyota Prius was heading north on Capital Avenue when it crossed State Road 23 to Clover Trail and ran off the road.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michiana students to sing for Pope Francis on New Year’s Day

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Attorney speaks after wrongfully convicted Elkhart man reaches historic settlement

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Man dies after car runs off road, hits house in Granger

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Health

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...

Give blood for a chance to win a Marcus Freeman autographed football

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU
The South Bend Medical Foundation says anyone who donates blood by Jan. 6, 2024, will automatically be entered to win the Marcus Freeman signed ball.

Latest News

South Bend

South Bend adjusts trash pickup schedule for Christmas, New Year’s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
The city’s trash pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Holidays

Santa Claus came to town to make a special visit to some of Michiana’s youngest residents!

WATCH: Santa visits NICU at Beacon Children’s Hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Santa Claus came to town to make a special visit to some of Michiana’s youngest residents!

News

More surveillance cameras coming to Silver Beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Officials are adding more cameras due to an increase in incidents at Silver Beach over the past few years.

News

44 preschoolers have a new bike this Christmas thanks to Santa and some generous people in our...

Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition hosts holiday bicycle giveaway in Elkhart

Updated: 4 hours ago
44 preschoolers have a new bike this Christmas thanks to Santa and some generous people in our community!

News

Officials are adding more cameras due to an increase in incidents at Silver Beach over the...

More surveillance cameras coming to Silver Beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials are adding more cameras due to an increase in incidents at Silver Beach over the past few years.

News

Rain showers this evening but a warm holiday weekend is on the way

Rain showers tonight as warm temperatures continue into the holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
A rainy night for Michiana with some spotty showers possible this weekend. Temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal!