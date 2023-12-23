Man dies after car runs off road, hits house in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is dead after police say a car ran off the road and crashed into several trees and a house near a well-traveled intersection in Granger on Friday evening.

According to the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Police say a Toyota Prius was heading north on Capital Avenue when it crossed State Road 23 to Clover Trail and ran off the road. That’s when it reportedly hit several trees and a house.

Police have not identified the man who died in the crash, but they say he was a passenger in the Prius. The driver was a woman who police say is likely the husband of the man who died. She suffered minor injuries to her head.

According to police, there were people inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were okay.

