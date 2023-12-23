Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail

(MGN)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail died on Saturday afternoon.

Jail staff and EMTs attempted life-saving measures on a 65-year-old woman who was having a “medical emergency,” but they were unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

Police say an autopsy for the inmate is scheduled next Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Bend Cubs

South Bend Cubs mascot Stu D. Baker at a game at Four Winds Field in 2023.

South Bend Cubs named top Single-A franchise in country by Baseball America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
The Bob Freitas Award recognizes long-term business success, community involvement, and operational excellence.

News

In the last WNDU Vault, we talked about some of the issues with the South Shore line, in the...

WNDU Vault: Riding the South Shore Line

Updated: 7 hours ago
In the WNDU Vault clip we shared earlier today, we told you about some of the issues with the South Shore Line. But what was it like taking the train? We head back to 1986 in this clip from the WNDU Vault find out.

News

Police learned on Wednesday that Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, had boarded a bus in Chicago that...

Man wanted for murder in Washington DC arrested in LaPorte County

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police learned on Wednesday that Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, had boarded a bus in Chicago that was headed to Michigan City.

News

With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are taking the time to travel to their holiday...

WNDU Vault: Issues with the South Shore Line

Updated: 7 hours ago
With the holiday weekend in full swing, people are taking the time to travel to their holiday destinations. Some people might even be taking the South Shore line to get home. But as this clip in the WNDU Vault shows us, they've had some issues in the past.

Latest News

Community

Marine Corps League drops off toys for children at Memorial Hospital for 19th year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal
This year, 27 children will be getting “Squishmallows,” which are a popular gift this year.

Crime

Alberto Valle-Carranza

Man wanted for murder in Washington DC arrested in LaPorte Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Police learned on Wednesday that Alberto Valle-Carranza, 54, had boarded a bus in Chicago that was headed to Michigan City.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 23, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 23, 2023

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Students to sing for Pope on New Year’s Day

Students to sing for Pope on New Year’s Day

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Students from Catholic schools in our area will sing for Pope Francis on New Year’s Day.

News

Michiana students to sing for Pope Francis on New Year’s Day

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Attorney speaks after wrongfully convicted Elkhart man reaches historic settlement

Updated: 19 hours ago