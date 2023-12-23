Inmate dies at St. Joseph County Jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail died on Saturday afternoon.

Jail staff and EMTs attempted life-saving measures on a 65-year-old woman who was having a “medical emergency,” but they were unsuccessful.

Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

Police say an autopsy for the inmate is scheduled next Tuesday, Dec. 26.

