Give blood for a chance to win a Marcus Freeman autographed football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you donate blood to the South Bend Medical Foundation, you could win a personalized Notre Dame football signed by head coach Marcus Freeman!

The South Bend Medical Foundation says the holidays are a time of need for blood donations because it sees a drop in businesses who host blood drives this time of year. Therefore, it’s upping the ante to get donors through the door.

The foundation says anyone who donates blood by Jan. 6, 2024 , will automatically be entered to win the Marcus Freeman signed ball. The winner will be drawn randomly on Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, donors who give blood during the month of December will be given a $10 gift card and donors during the month of January will be entered to win two daily raffles ranging in prizes from $25-$100.

To schedule your appointment to donate blood, click here or call 574-234-1157.

