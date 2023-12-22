Tips for dealing with stress over the holidays

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of people this time of year can get distracted by a long list of things to do before Christmas, but some people might be dealing with distractions serious distractions like job loss, financial stress, divorce or loss of a loved one.

This is when anxiety and depression can cause serious issues.

That’s why Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center in Warsaw, joined us on 16 Morning News Now. She went over a wide range of tips to help us cope with emotional challenges during the holidays.

You can learn more by watching Tricia Sloma’s full conversation with Hirschy-Hurd in the video above. You can also find those tops below:

Pay attention to your emotions : Remember that it is okay to feel unhappy during the holidays. Recognizing your feelings is the first step to addressing and nurturing them.

Have a plan for difficult times : Feeling stressed, sad, or lonely can be more manageable when you know your options. This may include taking time out to call a friend or family member, going for a walk, watching a favorite movie, or anything that allows you to refocus.

Keep your regular healthy habits : Start with the necessities, including eating a balanced diet, getting plenty of sleep, and finding time for exercise. Wake up and go to sleep when you need to. When possible, do things that recharge your mind and body. This may include reading a good book, spending time outside, and practicing relaxation skills like deep breathing, meditation, and mindfulness.

Explore your community : If you can’t be near loved ones during the holidays, finding a supportive community through support groups, community centers, and faith communities can help reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Reach out : Check in on loved ones who may be struggling during the holiday season. Helping a friend or neighbor not only gives joy to others, but it can improve your own outlook on life.

Recognize seasonal mood changes : Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a condition in which people experience symptoms of depression triggered by the change in seasons as the days get shorter. Treatment is effective and may include light therapy, antidepressant medication, and/or talk therapy.

Avoid alcohol and drugs : Remember that any “support” offered by substances is, at best, short-lived. Although it can be tempting to “take the edge off,” alcohol and drugs can make anxiety worse. Having a plan for navigating social events and feelings of loneliness can reduce the risk of substance use.

Ask for help : It’s okay to say “No”. If you’re overwhelmed or dreading upcoming tasks, ask for support. If someone offers to take something off your overflowing to-do list, let them. There’s no need to feel guilty for accepting someone else’s kindness. It gives those around you permission to do the same if they find themselves in a similar situation.

