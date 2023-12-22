Advertise With Us

Texas governor signs SB4 bill making immigration laws stricter

SB 4 doesn't take effect until March 2024. However, that could change depending on the outcome of one or more legal challenges.
By Erika Jimenez
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas stirred heated debates and raised concerns on Monday by signing SB4.

It is one of the most stringent immigration laws in modern U.S. history. This legislation grants Texas officials the authority to apprehend, detain, and pursue deportation procedures against migrants suspected of unlawfully crossing the border from Mexico.

The law, slated to be enforced in March of 2024, also allows state judges to order immigrants to leave the country.

Governor Abbott’s support for this legislation underscores his persistent opposition to President Biden’s border policies.

Critics of the SB4, cite concerns over its constitutionality and its potential to promote racial profiling.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting of suspected robber at South Bend gas station ruled justifiable
Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals
A mugshot of James Renick.
Man arrested after allegedly taking pictures of Culver Academies students on campus
Saint Mary’s College reversing new admission policy allowing trans applicants
Dowagiac welcomes new family entertainment center Nitro Zone
Dowagiac welcomes new family entertainment center Nitro Zone

Latest News

Riley High School’s sisterhood group donates winter gear to Monroe Elementary students
South Bend Airport delivering ‘Bears in the Air’ teddy bears to Michiana hospitals
South Bend Police Department swears in 4 new officers
South Bend winemaker turns hobby into business