Texas governor signs SB4 bill making immigration laws stricter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Republican Governor Greg Abbott of Texas stirred heated debates and raised concerns on Monday by signing SB4.

It is one of the most stringent immigration laws in modern U.S. history. This legislation grants Texas officials the authority to apprehend, detain, and pursue deportation procedures against migrants suspected of unlawfully crossing the border from Mexico.

The law, slated to be enforced in March of 2024, also allows state judges to order immigrants to leave the country.

Governor Abbott’s support for this legislation underscores his persistent opposition to President Biden’s border policies.

Critics of the SB4, cite concerns over its constitutionality and its potential to promote racial profiling.

