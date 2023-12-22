SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about a South Bend hairdresser retiring after 54 years!

Friday was Shirley Lauver’s last day as a stylist at Shirley’s Hair Fashions. But before that, she was putting the hairspray, brushes, rollers, and heat styling tools to use one last time in the west side salon on Mayflower Road.

Friday was extra special because it would’ve also been Lauver’s mother’s 106th birthday.

She now plans to enjoy time with her sons and grandchildren.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my husband and my two sons for supporting me all these years,” Lauver said. “And definitely my clients. They became friends, not just customers. They were friends, and it was like a big family in here. I want to thank them for supporting me all these years and sticking by me and causing me to have a very successful business.”

On behalf of everyone here at WNDU, we want to congratulate Shirley on retirement!

