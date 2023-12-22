South Bend hairdresser retiring after 54 years

Friday was Shirley Lauver's last day as a stylist.
By Erika Jimenez
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana? How about a South Bend hairdresser retiring after 54 years!

Friday was Shirley Lauver’s last day as a stylist at Shirley’s Hair Fashions. But before that, she was putting the hairspray, brushes, rollers, and heat styling tools to use one last time in the west side salon on Mayflower Road.

Friday was extra special because it would’ve also been Lauver’s mother’s 106th birthday.

She now plans to enjoy time with her sons and grandchildren.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my husband and my two sons for supporting me all these years,” Lauver said. “And definitely my clients. They became friends, not just customers. They were friends, and it was like a big family in here. I want to thank them for supporting me all these years and sticking by me and causing me to have a very successful business.”

On behalf of everyone here at WNDU, we want to congratulate Shirley on retirement!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Bethel preparing education students for Indiana’s ‘science of reading’ curriculum

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The state of Indiana has some aggressive goals — and some specific plans to achieve them — when it comes to increasing the reading proficiency of its students.

News

It was announced this week that Bethel University will receive a grant of nearly $500,000 to...

Bethel preparing education students for Indiana’s ‘science of reading’ curriculum

Updated: 39 minutes ago
It was announced this week that Bethel University will receive a grant of nearly $500,000 to prepare its education students for the new mandate.

News

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday night to County Road 200 North just...

North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Kosciusko County

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday night to County Road 200 North just west of State Road 13.

News

The settlement is the largest ever reached for a wrongful case in the state of Indiana.

Elkhart ordered to pay more than $11 million wrongful conviction settlement

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The settlement is the largest ever reached for a wrongful case in the state of Indiana.

Latest News

News

WNDU caught up with St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter on Friday and got an...

Prosecutor explains decision to not press charges in shooting at South Bend gas station

Updated: 48 minutes ago
WNDU caught up with St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter on Friday and got an explanation of Indiana law.

News

We wish you a Merry Christmas

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

Elkhart Salvation Army matching donations Friday as part of ‘matching gift challenge’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Donations support year-round programs and emergency assistance in Elkhart County.

News

Donations support year-round programs and emergency assistance in Elkhart County.

Elkhart Salvation Army matching donations Friday as part of ‘matching gift challenge’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Donations support year-round programs and emergency assistance in Elkhart County.

News

Friday was Shirley Lauver's last day as a stylist.

South Bend hairdresser retiring after 54 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday was Shirley Lauver's last day as a stylist.

News

The public will be able to tune in next month when the state’s high court hears oral arguments...

Indiana Supreme Court arguments in Delphi murders case to be livestreamed

Updated: 3 hours ago
The public will be able to tune in next month when the state’s high court hears oral arguments on key questions in the Delphi murders case.