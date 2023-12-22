South Bend coffee business serving up more than just a cup of joe

Importin' Joe's Ethiopian Coffee is becoming a catalyst for change.
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before you pour your next cup of joe, you should hear about Importin’ Joe’s Ethiopian Coffee!

The specialty coffee brand got its start right here in South Bend in 2020 and can now be found in over seven states and over 180 grocery stores! And while coffee is in the name, becoming a catalyst for change is Importin’ Joe’s game.

Joe Luten, co-founder and president of Importin’ Joes, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to give us some more background on the business and why it’s “compelled by compassion.” You can watch Luten’s full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

For more information, head to Importin’ Joe’s website and Facebook page.

