Reports: Denbrock hired as Notre Dame Football’s new offensive coordinator

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to reports on ESPN and The Athletic Mike Denbrock has informed LSU that he will return to Notre Dame to take the offensive coordinator position.

Notre Dame has been looking to find a replacement for Gerad Parker, who recently announced he was leaving Notre Dame to take the head coaching job at Troy.

Denbrock has been the offensive coordinator for LSU under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

It will be his third stint at Notre Dame after previously working for Notre Dame under coachesTyrone Willingham and Brian Kelly.

Denbrock was also the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati when current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was the defensive coordinator there.

