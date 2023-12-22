Advertise With Us

Reports: Denbrock hired as Notre Dame Football’s new offensive coordinator

New LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
New LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - According to reports on ESPN and The Athletic Mike Denbrock has informed LSU that he will return to Notre Dame to take the offensive coordinator position.

Notre Dame has been looking to find a replacement for Gerad Parker, who recently announced he was leaving Notre Dame to take the head coaching job at Troy.

Denbrock has been the offensive coordinator for LSU under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

It will be his third stint at Notre Dame after previously working for Notre Dame under coachesTyrone Willingham and Brian Kelly.

Denbrock was also the offensive coordinator at Cincinnati when current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was the defensive coordinator there.

Stay with WNDU online and on the air for further developments on this story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting of suspected robber at South Bend gas station ruled justifiable
Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals
A mugshot of James Renick.
Man arrested after allegedly taking pictures of Culver Academies students on campus
Saint Mary’s College reversing new admission policy allowing trans applicants
Dowagiac welcomes new family entertainment center Nitro Zone
Dowagiac welcomes new family entertainment center Nitro Zone

Latest News

Hidalgo’s triple-double leads No. 14 Notre Dame over Western Michigan 84-47
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) holds with the MVP trophy after the team's Gator...
Former Irish QB Tyler Buchner returning to Notre Dame to play lacrosse
Notre Dame Football Generic WNDU
Notre Dame football signs 23 high school recruits on National Signing Day
Notre Dame men fall at home to The Citadel 65-45