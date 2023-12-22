Record travel numbers expected for the upcoming holiday stretch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The countdown to Christmas is officially 3 days away and that means millions of people will be traveling this weekend to start the holidays.

According to Triple A, it’s expected to be a record setting travel season to end the year.

From December 23 to January 1st, AAA projects over 115 million travelers, which would be a record and most since 2019.

The most popular means of transportation is by automobile with 103.6 million travelers hitting the roads, including 2.3 million Hoosiers.

According to Indiana State Troopers, from Christmas Eve through New Years Day there were over 6800 crashes on Hoosier highways, with 25 people losing their lives.

That’s why the ISP are warning drivers who might be hitting the roads to not forget the basics.

“In almost every crash there is there was a breakdown in someone doing what they are supposed to do,” said ISP Sgt. Ted Bohner. “Whether they became distracted, disregarded a stoplight, drove too fast, follow to closely. Just something broke down and it ended in a crash, and in hundreds of these cases injuries and some deaths. So we want people to focus on the task at hand.”

Driving won’t be the only means of travel for the millions meeting with family, many will also be flying to their destinations.

Over 7.5 million people will be flying, which would be a record and the most since 2019. Of those nearly 8 million, 145 thousand will be flying out of Indiana.

Locally its expected to be very similar at South Bend International Airport, with over 14,000 people projected to come through SBN, a 21% increase from 2022.

Officials with SBN are urging passengers to arrive 2 hours early for any flights and to be patient with the increased crowd expected.

“Travelers need to make sure to pack their patience,” said Julie Curtis, VP of marketing and development at SBN. “Because there are going to be a lot of people traveling through airports. Many people will probably have a connection in the larger hubs. Those will be very busy as well, but airlines are really doing their best to get everyone to their destination on time.”

Of course, Christmas is right around the corner, so if you are going to be one of the travelers bringing a gift for a loved one you might want to keep this tip in mind as well.

“Have those unwrapped,” said Curtis. “Because if TSA has to inspect an item more, they will be unwrapping those, so it’s best to save that wrapping until you get to your destination. That way you should have no problems.”

