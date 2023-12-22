Prosecutor explains decision to not press charges in shooting at South Bend gas station

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The facts are in, and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says the shooting death of a would-be armed robber at a gas station on South Bend’s west side is justified.

WNDU caught up with St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter on Friday and got an explanation of Indiana law. Cotter was very clear about one thing: he says you are nearly always going to be better off in terms of both safety and liability if you don’t pull a gun.

A citizen took action early Thursday morning when an armed gunman pointed his gun at a clerk in the Phillips 66 on W. Western Avenue. As the would-be armed robber and the clerk struggled, the citizen pulled his gun and shot 24-year-old Glen Brooks.

Brooks ran out of the building, collapsed, and died. After talking to witnesses and reviewing video of the incident, prosecutors were able to make a determination in relatively short order.

“But the issue is whether it is justified or not,” Cotter says. “And Indiana law is pretty clear that you a right to protect yourself, you have a right to protect others, but you can only use deadly force if you are in imminent fear of either serious bodily injury or death of yourself or that other person.”

Video of the incident reportedly shows a clerk struggling for his life with an armed man.

And although this shooting was deemed justified, it does not in any way give a green light to vigilantes. Cotter cautions that a split-second decision with a firearm carries a lot of weight.

“I know that that concerned citizen — hat tip that he cared about our community, but I am sure that he is going through concerns about, ‘I took somebody’s life,’” Cotter says. “That never ends, whether it is justified or not.”

One of many reasons Cotter believes we should nearly always leave the business of firing weapons to “John Law.”

And one more point Cotter made: just because this citizen is free and clear of criminal charges, it in no way guarantees there won’t be some civil action against them.

