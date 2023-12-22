North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Kosciusko County

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:10 p.m. to County Road 200 North just...
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 31-year-old North Webster man is dead after police say he crashed his pickup truck into a tree Thursday night in Kosciusko County.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:10 p.m. to County Road 200 North just west of State Road 13. When they arrived, they found a 1995 Ford F-250 pickup truck had struck a large tree.

The driver of the truck, identified as 31-year-old Matthew W. Abrams of North Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but police say Abrams wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

