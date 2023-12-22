Advertise With Us

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about telephone scams

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two different phone scams.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, the first scam is related to the sex and violent offender registry. Registered sex offenders are receiving unsolicited calls from someone claiming to be Sheriff Heeg. The scammer is telling the registered sex offender to pay $2,500 for a fine.

The other scam is related to arrest warrants, also claiming to be from Sheriff Heeg.

The sheriff’s office says they do not make these calls like this.

