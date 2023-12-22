International Soccer Academy of America molding future pros in Mishawaka

It's the country's first in-person accredited high school for soccer players!
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have heard about the International Soccer Academy of America.

If you haven’t, it’s located right here at home in Mishawaka, and it’s the country’s first in-person accredited high school for soccer players!

The executive director of the academy, Ethan Hunt, and current student Alejandra Tavarez joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the academy and the opportunities it offers. You can watch their full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above!

To learn more about the academy, head to ISAA’s website. Hunt also says you’re welcome to stop by for a tour at any time. The academy is located at 205 W. Edison Road.

