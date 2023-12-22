Indiana Supreme Court arguments in Delphi murders case to be livestreamed

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The public will be able to tune in next month when the state’s high court hears oral arguments on key questions in the Delphi murders case.

According to our sister station WTHR, the Indiana Supreme Court announced that the Jan. 18, 2024, hearing will be livestreamed. The justices will hear arguments on whether to reinstate the original defense team to represent suspect Richard Allen and whether Judge Frances Gull should be removed from the criminal case.

Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in February 2017. He was arrested and charged with their murders in October 2022.

The announcement comes after the Indiana Supreme Court weighed in on the Delphi murders case for the first time earlier this month. The state’s high court denied a request from Allen to make certain documents public and to follow state rules about sealing court records.

The justices said a recent ruling from Gull resolved most of the issues Allen raised, but also clarified the process for sealing court records.

Allen’s trial was originally set for Jan. 24, 2024, but it’s now set for Oct. 15-31, 2024.

