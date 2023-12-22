Hidalgo’s triple-double leads No. 14 Notre Dame over Western Michigan 84-47

(WNDU)
By The Associated Press and WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Hannah Hidalgo had the second triple-double by a Notre Dame freshman, scoring 26 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing 12 assists to lead the No. 14 Fighting Irish past Western Michigan 84-47 on Thursday night for their ninth straight victory.

Injured teammate Olivia Miles is the only other Notre Dame player with a triple-double. There have been 12 double-doubles in school history and Hidalgo’s 26 points are the most ever in a triple-double.

Anna DeWolfe had 17 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers, for the Irish (9-1). Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and Kylee Watson had 12 rebounds. Hidalgo, who also had five steals, had a career high on the boards.

Notre Dame had a 55-28 rebounding advantage, scoring 44 points in the paint, and with 23 offensive rebounds had 18 second-chance points.

Hidalgo scored 17 in the first half as the Irish raced to a 41-24 lead. It was 24-13 after one quarter.

Hidalgo and Westbeld had back-to-back three-point plays and Hidalgo had a fastbreak layup to cap an 8-0 run that put the Irish up for good 12-9. Notre Dame finished the first quarter with seven straight points to lead by 11.

Hidalgo had another three-point play and five points in a late 10-0 run in the second quarter that broke the game open. Add in four points when the Irish closed the third quarter with a 9-2 surge and Notre Dame was up 66-37 entering the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame opens ACC play at Syracuse on New Year’s Eve. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. EST on the ACC Network.

