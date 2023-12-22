First Alert Weather: Fog Christmas Eve. Rain for Christmas Day

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Travel will be impacted by fog/drizzle for the morning hours. Fog mixes out through the afternoon as a slight SE wind increases. Few peeks of sun late day. High near 55F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with a few pockets of fog. Not as dense or widespread as the past few nights, Rudolph’s red nose will still be needed to guide Santa through Michiana. Low 47F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A few hit and miss light showers after Santa delivers the presents. Off and on rain for the afternoon and evening hours. High 55F. Low 46F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with pockets of fog and light drizzle. Chance of a shower throughout the day ahead of a cold front moving in. High 52F. Low 33F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

