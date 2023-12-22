First Alert Weather: Fog Christmas Eve. Rain for Christmas Day

High temperatures are expected to be in the 50s through Tuesday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Travel will be impacted by fog/drizzle for the morning hours. Fog mixes out through the afternoon as a slight SE wind increases. Few peeks of sun late day. High near 55F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with a few pockets of fog. Not as dense or widespread as the past few nights, Rudolph’s red nose will still be needed to guide Santa through Michiana. Low 47F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A few hit and miss light showers after Santa delivers the presents. Off and on rain for the afternoon and evening hours. High 55F. Low 46F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with pockets of fog and light drizzle. Chance of a shower throughout the day ahead of a cold front moving in. High 52F. Low 33F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One Foggy Christmas Eve... and Christmas Eve Eve!

Updated: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
|
By Gary Sieber
A rainy night for Michiana with some spotty showers possible this weekend. Temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal!

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.