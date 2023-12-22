First Alert Weather: Grab the rain gear Friday

Most locations had no problem warming into the 40s Thursday afternoon. We’ll continue to add to the thermometer on Friday and all the way through Christmas. The best chance of rain on Friday will come in the late afternoon and linger through the evening. Afternoon temperatures from this point forward will average the middle 40s on Friday and Saturday and the middle 50s on Sunday and Monday. Christmas Day will start dry but will become rainy in the evening. In total, up to an inch of rainfall will be possible between Friday’s and Monday’s rain chances.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers/drizzle through the day. Steady rain arrives Friday late afternoon and into the evening hours. High 44F. Low 38F. Wind SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with pockets of morning drizzle to a light shower. High near 50F. Low 40F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sun. High near 55F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Pockets of drizzle through the morning. High 55F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.