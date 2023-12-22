Elkhart Salvation Army matching donations Friday as part of ‘matching gift challenge’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday is your last chance to give back twice as much with the Elkhart Salvation Army’s “matching gift challenge.”

This matching gift challenge is virtual only, but donations made to the Elkhart Salvation Army online will be matched up to $1,000. All you must do is head to the Elkhart Salvation Army’s website and click on “Give Today.”

Of course, bell ringers are still out and about at 11 different locations in the city. Along with cash donations, bell ringers are accepting donations through QR codes and card tap machines.

Donations support year-round programs and emergency assistance in Elkhart County.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.