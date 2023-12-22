Elkhart ordered to pay more than $11 million wrongful conviction settlement

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart will have to pay an $11.7 million partial settlement to an Elkhart man for a wrongful conviction. The Indianapolis Star is reporting that Andy Royer will receive the settlement after he falsely confessed to the murder of an elderly woman.

According to the Indianapolis Star the settlement is the largest ever reached for a wrongful case in the state of Indiana.

Royer was convicted for the 2002 murder of Helen Sailor after she was discovered dead in her downtown Elkhart apartment. The Star reports that Royer has a mental disability and the police took advantage of that disability and forced a confession out of him.

Royer was released from prison in 2020 after a judge granted him a new trial and the confession was ruled unreliable.

According to the Indianapolis Star a co-defendant in the case was also wrongly convicted. Lana Canen was convicted based on fingerprints found in the victim’s apartment. She was released in 2012 when an investigation found that the fingerprints did not belong to her.

