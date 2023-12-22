Eastbound lanes of I-94 in LaPorte County reopen after crash

(INDOT Northwest)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: INDOT says all eastbound lanes on I-94 in LaPorte County have reopened to traffic after a crash on Friday afternoon shut them down.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re hitting the road to travel for the holidays, here’s a traffic alert you need to know about.

INDOT says all eastbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 38.6 (east of US-421) in LaPorte County are closed due to a crash. This is located outside of Michigan City.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

Officials say you need to find an alternative route as they continue to clear all vehicles involved in the crash.

