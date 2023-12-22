Eastbound lanes of I-94 in LaPorte County closed due to crash

INDOT says all eastbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 38.6 (east of U.S. 421) in LaPorte...
INDOT says all eastbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 38.6 (east of U.S. 421) in LaPorte County are closed due to a crash. This is located outside of Michigan City.(INDOT Northwest)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re hitting the road to travel for the holidays, here’s a traffic alert you need to know about.

INDOT says all eastbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 38.6 (east of US-421) in LaPorte County are closed due to a crash. This is located outside of Michigan City.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

Officials say you need to find an alternative route as they continue to clear all vehicles involved in the crash.

Stay up to date on local news with WNDU on-air and online. Be sure to download the 16 News Now App and follow our YouTube page as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. A...

Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Trump and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel reportedly are also heard telling the canvassers that they would get the canvassers attorneys.

Indiana

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is escorted...

Indiana Supreme Court arguments in Delphi murders case to be livestreamed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
The justices will hear arguments on whether to reinstate the original defense team to represent suspect Richard Allen and whether Judge Frances Gull should be removed from the criminal case.

Health

Tips for dealing with stress over the holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center, goes over a wide range of tips to help us cope with emotional challenges during the holidays.

News

Tips for dealing with stress over the holidays

Tips for dealing with stress over the holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
Holly Hirschy-Hurd, a clinical supervision leader at the Bowen Center, goes over a wide range of tips to help us cope with emotional challenges during the holidays.

Latest News

Community

South Bend coffee business serving up more than just a cup of joe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Importin' Joe's Ethiopian Coffee is becoming a catalyst for change.

News

South Bend coffee business ‘compelled by compassion’

South Bend coffee business serving up more than just a cup of joe

Updated: 2 hours ago
Importin' Joe's Ethiopian Coffee is becoming a catalyst for change.

Education

International Soccer Academy of America molding future pros in Mishawaka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
It's the country's first in-person accredited high school for soccer players!

News

International Soccer Academy of America molding future pros in Mishawaka

International Soccer Academy of America molding future pros in Mishawaka

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's the country's first in-person accredited high school for soccer players!

News

It will be his third stint at Notre Dame after previously working for Notre Dame under coaches...

Reports: Mike Denbrock hired as Notre Dame's new offensive coordinator

Updated: 3 hours ago
It will be his third stint at Notre Dame after previously working for Notre Dame under coaches Tyrone Willingham and Brian Kelly.

Crash

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 9:10 p.m. to County Road 200 North just...

North Webster man dies after crashing into tree in Kosciusko County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called Thursday night to County Road 200 North just west of State Road 13.