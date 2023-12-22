Eastbound lanes of I-94 in LaPorte County closed due to crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re hitting the road to travel for the holidays, here’s a traffic alert you need to know about.

INDOT says all eastbound lanes of I-94 at mile marker 38.6 (east of US-421) in LaPorte County are closed due to a crash. This is located outside of Michigan City.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

Officials say you need to find an alternative route as they continue to clear all vehicles involved in the crash.

‼️⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT - I-94 EB in LaPorte County ⚠️‼️



