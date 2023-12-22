Cassopolis police arrest the Grinch!

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Christmas in Cassopolis is saved after police apprehended “a mean fellow with his skin all green and his teeth all yellow.”

Police say they received a call on Thursday about a suspicious person going into homes and stealing what appeared to be Christmas gifts. They were told the suspect was wearing a red coat and Santa hat and appeared to be covered in bright green fur!

Officers immediately knew this could only be one culprit — Mr. Grinch!

While searching the area, officers saw the Grinch near the police department. They chased him down and were able to take him into police custody! The whole thing was caught on a home surveillance camera!

In light of the Christmas season, the Grinch was sentenced to two hours of community service, which will be served on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 222 S. Okeefe Street. During that time, the Grinch will be returning the stolen gifts to children in the community!

Press release from the Village of Cassopolis Police Department:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.