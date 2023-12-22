Advertise With Us

Buchanan receives funding to provide ADA accessible kayaking

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Getting in a kayak just got a little bit easier for anyone who wants to enjoy a journey down the St. Joseph River in Buchanan.

The city says they’ve received a $230,000 grant from the state to create an ADA-accessible kayak launch!

The funding comes at a key time for the city as Buchanan is wrapping up its Riverfront Master Planning Project with Abonmarche Consultants, funded by the American Electric Power Foundation.

Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison calls the grant an investment for the future of the city, and thanks the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for making it all possible.

