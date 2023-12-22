Bethel preparing education students for Indiana’s ‘science of reading’ curriculum

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The state of Indiana has some aggressive goals — and some specific plans to achieve them — when it comes to increasing the reading proficiency of its students.

All Indiana school districts will soon be required to teach what’s commonly called the “science of reading” curriculum.

“We want to make students understand phonemes, phoneme segmentation, putting words together, sounds together. We want to make sure they understand scientifically based reading strategy,” explained Bethel University’s Education Chair Jim Bennett.

“Science of reading” lessons were already being taught on Friday at the School City of Mishawaka’s kindergarten class located on the Bethel University campus.

“I think we are going in the right direction,” Bennett said. “Again, a lot of research went into this, so is it a sure thing? There are a lot of sure things I suppose you could say in the world, if you’re looking for a sure thing in education, this might be as close as you’re going to get from it, because there is so much reading research behind it.”

There’s also a lot riding on it amidst talk in the Indiana General Assembly of retaining students who fail to meet reading proficiency standards by the third grade.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston spoke about it on Nov. 21 as lawmakers returned for “Organization Day.”

“And for students not meeting this key metric, they should be retained,” Huston said. “Passing them along is a terrible disservice to the student and stacks the odds against their very own future.”

81.9% of Indiana third graders passed the most recent reading proficiency exam, meaning 18.1% did not.

“We need to have students above 5, we need to have 95 (percent) or higher of our students who are proficient in reading,” Bennett said. “While you think about, well, passing 81 percent of the test, that’s not too bad. A lot of times, that’s a B in the classroom. When you think about almost two out of ten kids not being able to read and what would happen to them, I wouldn’t want them to be my kids and you wouldn’t want them to be your kids either.”

It was announced this week that Bethel University will receive a grant of nearly $500,000 to prepare its education students for the new mandate. The grant comes from the Lilly Foundation.

