St. Joseph staircase mural to return

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph art staple is returning for next summer!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the 2024 mural will be painted by Berrien County artist Kim Wood. The mural’s final design work is in the process of being completed and approved.

Last year’s mural featured a jar with a plant and a butterfly on top and was done in partnership with the Schalon Foundation.

As The Herald-Palladium reports, this year’s mural will not use any public funds but will instead be paid for partially by the Schalon Foundation and by St. Joseph Today.

Work on the mural is expected to begin on May 1.

