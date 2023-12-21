South Bend nurse talks ketamine infusions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People around the world are still processing the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry. His autopsy noted ketamine in his system.

But when used correctly, professionals say it’s very safe. In fact, ketamine infusion clinics have popped up across the country in recent years — including here in South Bend.

Julie Addis, owner of Ketamine is Hope, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about ketamine and how it works. She also clarified some things about infusion therapy.

“So, the infusion clinics are great for patients with treatment resistance to depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideations, and they’ve just worked wonders,” Addis said. “In the case of Matthew Perry, it was found to be in his stomach when they discovered him, which an IV infusion has a half-life 45 minutes and total time four and a half hours.”

Ketamine Is Hope is located at 300 S. St. Louis Boulevard (Suite 103) in South Bend. For more information, head to Julie’s website.

