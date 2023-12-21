South Bend nurse talks ketamine infusions

Julie Addis, owner of Ketamine is Hope, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about ketamine.
By WNDU.com and Lauren Moss
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People around the world are still processing the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry. His autopsy noted ketamine in his system.

But when used correctly, professionals say it’s very safe. In fact, ketamine infusion clinics have popped up across the country in recent years — including here in South Bend.

Julie Addis, owner of Ketamine is Hope, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about ketamine and how it works. She also clarified some things about infusion therapy.

“So, the infusion clinics are great for patients with treatment resistance to depression, anxiety, PTSD, suicidal ideations, and they’ve just worked wonders,” Addis said. “In the case of Matthew Perry, it was found to be in his stomach when they discovered him, which an IV infusion has a half-life 45 minutes and total time four and a half hours.”

You can watch her full conversation with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short in the video above! You can also learn more about Julie’s clinic by revisiting this story that Lauren wrote earlier this month.

Ketamine Is Hope is located at 300 S. St. Louis Boulevard (Suite 103) in South Bend. For more information, head to Julie’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Beacon Health System requiring masks, restricting visitors at hospitals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Beacon says these protocols are now in place due to the increase of respiratory illness in our community.

Health

Feeling down this holiday season? Here’s how to deal with the holiday blues

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By George Mallet
Dr. Siquilla Liebetrau, a clinical psychologist and the vice president of clinical services at Warsaw’s Bowen Center, says very few of us are living a Hallmark movie during the holidays.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Pain Relief

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Holidays

Navigating ‘family drama’ at your next holiday gathering

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Erin Leonard, a local psychotherapist, went over her four techniques to stop drama before things escalate and ruin the holidays.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Managing health and holiday foods

Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating reports of elevated blood...

St. Joseph County issuing recall alert for lead-tainted applesauce products

Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The St. Joseph County Department of Health is urging all residents to dispose of all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches until further notice.

News

COVID-19, RSV, flu cases increasing as winter approaches

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST
|
By Natacha Casal
As the winter months start to roll in, cases of COVID-19, RSV, and flu are reportedly on the rise.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Should you get vaccinated before the holidays?

Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
With holiday gatherings on the horizon, Dr. Bob took some time this week to discuss recommendations for different vaccinations.

Health

Wellness Report: Ketamine infusions to treat depression

Updated: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST
|
By Lauren Moss
For years, the drug ketamine has been used by healthcare professionals as a means of treating depression, anxiety and more.

Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting tested for sexually...

Michiana officials focused on prevention & education on World AIDS Day

Updated: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST
|
By Matt Gotsch
According to the World Health Organization, around 40 million people have died from HIV since the start of the epidemic in the early 1980s. At the end of 2022, about 39 million people reported living with HIV.