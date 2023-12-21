South Bend Airport delivering ‘Bears in the Air’ teddy bears to Michiana hospitals

The "Bears in the Air" program has provided nearly 20,000 teddy bears since the program started.
By Felicia Michelle
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Several Michiana kids got a new, furry friend for the holiday, but we’re not talking about a puppy or kitten — we’re talking about teddy bears!

South Bend International Airport hosted its 12th annual “Bears in the Air” program, giving away 2,600 teddy bears to children in five area hospitals between Wednesday and Thursday. They’re headed to several Michiana hospitals, but things kicked off at Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend.

Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of South Bend International Airport, says this is one of the airport’s most anticipated events of the year.

“It never gets old,” he says. “The young boy today when he got that bear if you saw his face where he hugged it. That makes all the work and months of planning worth it.”

The “Bears in the Air” program has provided nearly 20,000 teddy bears since the program started.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend Police Department swears in 4 new officers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Natacha Casal
The South Bend Police Department got a little bit bigger on Wednesday morning.

Business

South Bend winemaker turns hobby into business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Tavarus Perry joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to talk about how Perry Vine got its start and give us a history lesson on mead!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: The Incredible Isaieh

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Grant Me Hope sent us the story of a Michigan boy named Isaieh who needs a permanent home.

Food

Construction on the new Chick-fil-A restaurant is expected to begin in the spring, with hopes...

Chick-fil-A gets final approval for new restaurant at former Benton Twp. Steak ‘n Shake

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WNDU.com
Construction on the new restaurant is expected to begin in the spring, with hopes that it will open its doors in October or November.

Latest News

Events

South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission to host public forum in January

South Bend’s Reparatory Justice Commission to host public forum in January

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The commission will gather community feedback and then make recommendations to the Common Council.

Holidays

Kroc Center distributes toys to hundreds of St. Joseph County families

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com and Waleed Alamleh
The community center held its annual "Distribution Day" on Tuesday, where families who signed up for Christmas assistance picked through a room full of toys for their little ones.

Food

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Veni’s Sweet Shop in Niles

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Veni's Sweet Shop has been a staple in the Niles community for more than 100 years!

Community

Three African painted zoo pups at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend

Potawatomi Zoo’s new African painted dog pups paint story of survival

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST
|
By Lauren Moss and WNDU.com
These three endangered pups are alive today thanks to the zoo's great staff and a golden retriever named Kassy.

Elkhart

Elkhart Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton

Elkhart fire chief to retire at end of year

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST
|
By WNDU.com
Elkhart Fire Chief Shaun Edgerton's last day will be Dec. 31.

Community

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey reflects on career ahead of retirement

Updated: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
Bailey is retiring in a few days after nearly 45 years in uniform and 23 years as sheriff.