South Bend Airport delivering ‘Bears in the Air’ teddy bears to Michiana hospitals

(WNDU) - Several Michiana kids got a new, furry friend for the holiday, but we’re not talking about a puppy or kitten — we’re talking about teddy bears!

South Bend International Airport hosted its 12th annual “Bears in the Air” program, giving away 2,600 teddy bears to children in five area hospitals between Wednesday and Thursday. They’re headed to several Michiana hospitals, but things kicked off at Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend.

Mike Daigle, CEO and executive director of South Bend International Airport, says this is one of the airport’s most anticipated events of the year.

“It never gets old,” he says. “The young boy today when he got that bear if you saw his face where he hugged it. That makes all the work and months of planning worth it.”

The “Bears in the Air” program has provided nearly 20,000 teddy bears since the program started.

