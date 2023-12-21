Riley High School’s sisterhood group donates winter gear to Monroe Elementary students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School’s sisterhood group has been making an impact with their project, “The Gift of Warmth” since 2018.

Their latest initiative aimed to bring warmth and comfort to Monroe Elementary, as they selected the institution to receive their donations this year.

The donations consisted of gloves, scarves, and hats.

“We filled each of them up, you know, so kids can be comfy during the winter time and have gloves and mittens and warmth. Cause you know, not a lot of families have money to get that stuff so we wanted to bring this to help them have things in the wintertime,” expressed a senior member of the Sisterhood Group.

While Santa Claus was unable to make an appearance this year due to his demanding schedule, the Grinch, known for his change of heart, gladly stepped in to assist in spreading the warmth and joy of the season.

Monroe Elementary also received a monetary donation.

Guiding these high school students throughout their journey are notable mentors like South Bend Common Councilwoman Karen White and President Sharon McBride, who provide support and guidance to the multi-cultural sisterhood group.

