Advertise With Us

Riley High School’s sisterhood group donates winter gear to Monroe Elementary students

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Riley High School’s sisterhood group has been making an impact with their project, “The Gift of Warmth” since 2018.

Their latest initiative aimed to bring warmth and comfort to Monroe Elementary, as they selected the institution to receive their donations this year.

The donations consisted of gloves, scarves, and hats.

“We filled each of them up, you know, so kids can be comfy during the winter time and have gloves and mittens and warmth. Cause you know, not a lot of families have money to get that stuff so we wanted to bring this to help them have things in the wintertime,” expressed a senior member of the Sisterhood Group.

While Santa Claus was unable to make an appearance this year due to his demanding schedule, the Grinch, known for his change of heart, gladly stepped in to assist in spreading the warmth and joy of the season.

Monroe Elementary also received a monetary donation.

Guiding these high school students throughout their journey are notable mentors like South Bend Common Councilwoman Karen White and President Sharon McBride, who provide support and guidance to the multi-cultural sisterhood group.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Walk
Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire
South Bend woman files lawsuit after police allegedly target wrong home in raid
South Bend family files lawsuit after police allegedly raid wrong home
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers on Friday and Christmas
Michigan City Walmart evacuated after 13-year-old makes false bomb threat

Latest News

South Bend Airport delivering ‘Bears in the Air’ teddy bears to Michiana hospitals
South Bend Police Department swears in 4 new officers
South Bend winemaker turns hobby into business
Wednesday’s Child: The Incredible Isaieh