Report recommends more EV charging stations in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend now owns and operates seven electric vehicle charging stations.

A new study suggests it should add up to 750 more by the year 2030.

“All the charging stations in the city right now have no fees to them, so they’re free to charge, we do have a two-hour limit on charging stations and that’s one of the ways we encourage EV adoption to have those charge for free,” said South Bend Sustainability Director Alex Baran.

The study further recommends that private sector businesses create more than 1,000 new charging stations of their own in the city during the same time period.

The 83-page report is titled “Community Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Plan.”

It comes at a time when the federal government has set aside hundreds of millions of dollars to ease the transition to electric vehicles.

On one hand, the report found that 61 percent of South Bend homes are owner-occupied, meaning the occupants won’t have to get permission to install in-home EV chargers.

On the other hand, 85 percent of the city’s housing stock is over 30 years old, meaning electrical upgrades are likely needed to accommodate vehicle charging.

“There’s incentives to purchase electric vehicles, to purchase EV charging stations, to update your electrical panel, and that’s offered to residents, that’s offered to businesses for their fleets,” Baran explained.

The study should make it easier for the city to apply for the federal grants.

The report further found that “range anxiety” should be a big problem in South Bend where 74% of residents drive alone to work with an average travel time of 21 minutes—well within the range all EVs currently on the market.

The city wants to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and the switch to electric vehicles is part of it.

Passenger vehicles account for about 20% of current emissions.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.