Purdue University Northwest announces 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame class

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has announced the newest members of the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

The school has chosen Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Honorable Diane Kavadias Schneider and Jeff Strack, president and CEO of Indiana Grocery Group, as its newest members.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome these three accomplished PNW alumni and friends of the university to our Alumni Hall of Fame,” said PNW Chancellor Thomas L. Keon. “They have remained loyally connected and integrally involved in PNW’s forward direction as a catalyst for our region. Their induction attests to their fervor in helping make Northwest Indiana the best place it can be for its community members.”

PNW’s Alumni Hall of Fame honors alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their communities and who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students. The three 2024 inductees will be honored April 4 during a reception and dinner hosted in Alumni Hall in the Student Union and Library Building on PNW’s Hammond campus.

Ticket and sponsorship information will be announced in early 2024. A percentage of registration proceeds will support the PNW Alumni Legacy scholarship.

