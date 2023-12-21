One man shot in early morning shooting at Phillips 66

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one man was shot in an early morning shooting at a Phillips 66 gas station.

South Bend Police received a call for a robbery at 4005 W. Western Ave. at 12:47a.m. They reported to the scene in around one minute. Once at the scene, they found a man suffering from what looked to be gunshot wounds.

Police have not yet released the victim’s current status or any word on a suspect.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at (574) 235-9388.

You can also make an anonymous tip through Michiana Crime Stoppers here.

