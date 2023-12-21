New report highlights immigrants’ contributions to Michiana’s workforce

(WNDU) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration has begun flying migrants to Chicago. The move is an escalation of the governor’s efforts to send asylum seekers to sanctuary cities.

Nobody denies the Texas border with Mexico is in crisis right now. But there is a growing body of evidence showing that new immigrants to our nation are remarkably important and productive once they are settled.

A lot of us get more than a little steamed by the many migrants crossing the border without going through the legal immigration process. But once they are here, they aren’t taking jobs away from anyone.

The fact is immigrants can take credit for recently keeping as many as 1,700 jobs in Michiana that would have otherwise been exported. That number comes from a surprising report released this month by the American Immigration Council.

This fall, we showed you tent cities on the streets of Chicago inhabited by asylum-seeking migrants.

Scenes like this are troubling to Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who says too many immigrants are slipping into the U.S. He blames illegal border crossings for criminal activity, a surge in fentanyl deaths, and a fatal car crash that claimed eight lives.

“I think it’ll be, in 2024, the biggest issue because you’re going to have even more instances of all the carnage that’s occurring — humanitarian side, safety side, the whole discussion,” Braun said.

But a recently released report from the American Immigration Council paints a dramatically different picture. The data in that report shows over 40% of the population growth in the South Bend-Elkhart region in recent years is due to immigration.

“The contribution of immigrants to the economy is greater than their share of the population,” says Allie Dolz-Lane, deputy chief of staff for South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

Dolz-Lane was involved in the creation of the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership Welcoming Plan. She says despite making up less than 7% of the regional population, immigrants make up over 9% of STEM workers and entrepreneurs.

“So, on the one hand, you have immigrants actively contributing to the local economy through spending power, GDP, participating in the workforce and labor force,” she explained. “But on the other hand, you have that population growth that’s really important for the progression of the city and the region.”

The mayor’s team steers clear of talking about the illegal border crossings resulting in overwhelmed sanctuary cities including Chicago, but maintains we have a lot of unfilled manufacturing jobs in our region — viewing immigrants as a resource, not a crisis.

“The thing to note as well is that the immigrant population is generally younger, so they’re generally in the working age,” Dolz-Lane said. “You have to think that they’re contributing to taxes when they work, but they may not be able to reap the benefits of any kind of public service the way that someone who was born here can. So, they’re contributing but they’re not necessarily gaining. This idea that they’re freeloaders is just not true.”

These numbers we are quoting represent all immigrants, including those with advanced degrees from Ivy League schools. But again, immigrants including those from Latin America represent less than 7% of the population but more than 9% of the work force.

We can legitimately get upset about what’s happening on our southern border, but this report makes it very clear we aren’t talking about free loaders. We are talking about people who contribute to our workforce in a disproportionately large way.

