Michiana Eats: Bululu Tropical

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a piece of paradise right here in Michiana. It’s a place that takes you to the beaches in Venezuela.

Bululu Tropical opened nine months ago, and the restaurant is already gaining national attention.

“America’s Best Restaurants” featured the restaurant in the fall.

Bululu Tropical offers authentic Venezuelan food, tropical juices, and sweet treats.

Their motto is “Build it the way you want it,” letting you put whatever you want inside your empanadas.

“Sometimes I see people here eating and they look at the beach and they’re eating, they’re crying,” said Yully Ortega, the owner. “And they cry because they have memories. And this is one of our goals, that people feel comfortable, and very in the tropic.”

Bululu Tropical is located at 2522 Miracle Lane in Mishawaka’s Town and Country Shopping Center.

For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

