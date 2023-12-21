Medical Moment: Blood stem cell registry a gamechanger for transplant patients

(WNDU) - Each year, approximately 60,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with leukemia.

While there is technically no cure... the best shot of something close comes with a stem cell donation, but finding a donor match can be tricky.

Abbie Hecker signed up years ago on “Be the Match,” a registry for blood stem cell donors.

“I had, actually, a cousin who had died of leukemia when I was younger,” Hecker said.

Hecker then found that she matched with a patient at the same time she was to begin working in the bone and marrow transplant unit at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Her manager recalls...

“What a valuable learning experience for her to actually have the opportunity to go through the process herself,” said Christine Yenneco at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.

“People don’t really realize it can be as simple as almost a blood donation,” Hecker explained.

That’s because, in most cases, painful bone marrow harvesting can instead be replaced by peripheral blood donation as a way to extract stem cells.

“I got hooked up to the machine, which just meant getting an IV placed in one arm, and I had, kind of, a needle in the other arm so they could take my blood out, send it through the machine to collect stem cells, and then send it back,” Hecker continued.

And eventually, into the patient’s bloodstream...

“We are giving the patient a new immune system with the hopes that if there’s any residual cancer cells, the new immune system would get rid of them,” Yenneco said.

After a year, Hecker will have the opportunity to connect with the patient she helped. But for now, she knows the experience is about...

“Really giving somebody the chance at brand new life without cancer,” Hecker finished.

Blood stem cell donation has the potential to treat and even cure over 75 different diseases, such as leukemia and lymphoma. The preferred age group for donors is between 18 to 35 years old. That’s due to the higher success rate among younger donors.

