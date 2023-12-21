Man arrested after allegedly taking pictures of Culver Academies students on campus

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after allegedly taking photos of Culver Academies students on campus on Wednesday.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, James Renick, 74, of Beech Grove, has been arrested and charged with the unlawful entry of school property by a serious sex offender.

Police say they obtained a complaint that a serious sex offender had gone onto the property of Culver Academies and was allegedly taking pictures of students. Through investigation, police say it was determined to be Renick and forwarded the report to the Marshall County Prosecutor’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant.

Renick was previously convicted of the same charge on Jan. 13, 2021.

Renick was booked in the Marshall County Jail on a $1,500 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.