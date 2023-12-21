Longtime Clay Fire chief to retire in February

Clay Fire Chief Timm Schabbel
Clay Fire Chief Timm Schabbel(Clay Fire)
By WNDU.com
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After 35 years of service to the community, Clay Fire Chief Timm Schabbel is announcing his retirement.

According to a post on Clay Fire’s Facebook page, Chief Schabbel began his career with the department in 1989. He was promoted to Fire Chief in 1997 and will be the longest tenured chief officer in the agency’s 75-year history.

Under Schabbel’s leadership, Clay Fire became the first internationally accredited fire department in the state of Indiana in 2004. He is also credited with modernizing the fire and EMS delivery model in St. Joseph County.

Schabbel led the agency’s transition in 2001 from the Clay Township Fire Department to “Clay Fire Territory,” which united Clay Township, the town of Indian Village, and the town of Roseland. He later led the expansion of Clay Fire to German Township in 2007 and Harris Township in 2010.

“Chief Schabbel has spent his entire career in the service of others and to our community,” says Clay Township Trustee Sean O’Brien. “On behalf of Clay Township, we are extremely grateful for his vision, leadership, professionalism, and his significant contributions to our community. Clay Township is a better and safer place because of the Schabbels. I wish him and his family all the best during his hard-earned and well-deserved retirement.”

Chief Schabbel’s last day on the job will be Feb. 16, 2024.

The department says information regarding the selection process for the next fire chief will be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: First batch of rain moves in on Friday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Highs will stay nearly 20 degrees above average for Christmas weekend

News

Medical Moment: Blood stem cell registry a gamechanger for transplant patients

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of...

Elkhart police looking to identify check fraud suspect

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of using counterfeit checks at several different Michiana locations.

News

It happened Wednesday night near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Coolspring Avenue.

Boy seriously injured after getting hit by car in Michigan City

Updated: 38 minutes ago
It happened Wednesday night near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Coolspring Avenue.

Latest News

News

It happened Wednesday night near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Coolspring Avenue.

Boy seriously injured after getting hit by car in Michigan City

Updated: 38 minutes ago
It happened Wednesday night near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Coolspring Avenue.

News

Saint Mary's reverses trans admission policy

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Police say Glen Brooks, 24, was shot and killed while he was allegedly attempting to rob the...

Deadly shooting of suspected robber at South Bend gas station ruled justifiable

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Police say Glen Brooks, 24, was shot and killed while he was allegedly attempting to rob the Phillips 66 on W. Western Avenue early Thursday morning.

News

Michiana Eats: Bululu Tropical

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

A mugshot of James Renick.

Man arrested after allegedly taking pictures of Culver Academies students on campus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man has been arrested after allegedly taking photos of Culver Academies students on campus on Wednesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago