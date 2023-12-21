Longtime Clay Fire chief to retire in February

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - After 35 years of service to the community, Clay Fire Chief Timm Schabbel is announcing his retirement.

According to a post on Clay Fire’s Facebook page, Chief Schabbel began his career with the department in 1989. He was promoted to Fire Chief in 1997 and will be the longest tenured chief officer in the agency’s 75-year history.

Under Schabbel’s leadership, Clay Fire became the first internationally accredited fire department in the state of Indiana in 2004. He is also credited with modernizing the fire and EMS delivery model in St. Joseph County.

Schabbel led the agency’s transition in 2001 from the Clay Township Fire Department to “Clay Fire Territory,” which united Clay Township, the town of Indian Village, and the town of Roseland. He later led the expansion of Clay Fire to German Township in 2007 and Harris Township in 2010.

“Chief Schabbel has spent his entire career in the service of others and to our community,” says Clay Township Trustee Sean O’Brien. “On behalf of Clay Township, we are extremely grateful for his vision, leadership, professionalism, and his significant contributions to our community. Clay Township is a better and safer place because of the Schabbels. I wish him and his family all the best during his hard-earned and well-deserved retirement.”

Chief Schabbel’s last day on the job will be Feb. 16, 2024.

The department says information regarding the selection process for the next fire chief will be announced soon.

