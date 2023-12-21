How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home this winter

(WNDU) - Every year, at least 420 people die in the U.S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, and more than 100,000 visit the emergency room because of it.

Since Thursday is the first official day of winter, it’s the perfect time to talk about it.

That’s why we invited former Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone to The WNDU Studios to talk more about carbon monoxide and go over steps to ensure your home is safe this winter.

