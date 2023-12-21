First Alert Weather: Windshield wipers will be needed for those traveling for Christmas

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon drizzle as a warm front moves in. Chance of light rain showers overnight. High 43F. Low 34F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers/drizzle through the day. Steady rain arrives Friday late afternoon and into the evening hours. High 44F. Low 38F. Wind SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with pockets of morning drizzle to a light shower. High near 50F. Low 40F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sun. High near 55F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Pockets of drizzle through the morning. High 55F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

