First Alert Weather: Windshield wipers will be needed for those traveling for Christmas

Highs will stay nearly 20 degrees above average for Christmas weekend
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon drizzle as a warm front moves in. Chance of light rain showers overnight. High 43F. Low 34F. Wind E at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers/drizzle through the day. Steady rain arrives Friday late afternoon and into the evening hours. High 44F. Low 38F. Wind SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with pockets of morning drizzle to a light shower. High near 50F. Low 40F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy with just a few peeks of sun. High near 55F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Pockets of drizzle through the morning. High 55F. Low 48F. Wind SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 16, 2023

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST

Forecast

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

First Alert Weather: Soggy Sunday, Wintry Mix Possible Halloween

Updated: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Snowflakes possible for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Turning warmer on Thursday

Updated: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Fog will be in the forecast early Thursday and Friday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Showers and clouds, but staying warm

Updated: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will be around the next few days. Highs will warm back to the upper 70s this weekend.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather - Saturday, September 16, 2023

First Alert Forecast: Comfy Saturday; Clouds and some rain Sunday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Kickoff conditions will be warm and cloudy on Saturday for the Irish

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Staying sunny and warming into Saturday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next shower chance arrives Saturday night into Sunday

News

First Alert Weekend Weather: Fog Early... Then Sunshine!

Updated: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Temperatures and humidity values falling as the weekend moves in

News

First Alert Weather: Heat, Humidity Reaching Dangerous Levels This Week

Updated: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Gary Sieber
Heat will build all week until a low pressure moves into the Midwest late this week.

Traffic

Lane closures, restrictions in place on stretch of Portage Avenue

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The street is expected to reopen Friday, July 28, weather permitting.

News

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

First Alert Weather: Hot End of the Workweek, Rain Expected Tonight, Tomorrow

Updated: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Hot and partly cloudy with some isolated showers. Rain chances 20%. High 87F.