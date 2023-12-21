Advertise With Us

FDA approves first test for opioid disorder screening

The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.
The FDA approved the first test to help screen for risk of opioid use disorder.(FDA/AutoGenomics via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved a tool that uses genetic testing to help assess whether certain people are at risk of developing opioid-use disorder.

The Autogenomics Avert D Test is meant for adults considering a short-term course of oral opioid pain medication, such as after a planned surgical procedure.

It uses a cheek swab sample to analyze 15 genetic markers involved in the brain’s reward pathways and associated with addiction.

It can only be prescribed to people who have no previous use of opioids, and patients must consent to the test.

It is not meant for those who are being treated for chronic pain.

An FDA spokesperson said the test information should be used as part of a complete clinical evaluation and risk assessment, and should not be used alone to make treatment decisions.

Some experts said they are wary about the use of the test in clinical practice and what they say are its limitations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Joshua Walk
Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire
South Bend woman files lawsuit after police allegedly target wrong home in raid
South Bend family files lawsuit after police allegedly raid wrong home
Officer Brian Meador ran out of his office shortly before providing CPR to an unresponsive...
South Bend police officer saves Christmas (again) by providing CPR to toddler
Notre Dame Football Generic WNDU
Notre Dame football signs 23 high school recruits on National Signing Day

Latest News

James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on...
High school freshman dies after having stroke during swim practice
How to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home this winter
According to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth, autopsies have been scheduled for Friday for...
Missing father, 6-year-old daughter found dead leaves family questioning what happened
A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed several and injured about 30 others, and the...
Czech Police say people killed in Prague shooting