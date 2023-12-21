Elkhart police looking to identify check fraud suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says it needs your help identifying a man who is suspected of using counterfeit checks at several different Michiana locations.

If you can identify the person pictured above, you’re asked to call Det. Susan Lambright #307 at 574-389-4736 or email susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or going online.

