Advertise With Us

Dowagiac opens new family entertainment center

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - People gathered for the grand opening of a new family entertainment center Wednesday night.

Nitro Zone offers a variety of fun for people of all ages.

It is in the old Shopko grocery store building on Pokagon Street right up the road from the casino.

Nitro Zone has an indoor rollercoaster, arcade games, bowling, laser tag and axe throwing. The attractions come from all over the world.

You put money on a card, which then gives you access to the games.

“I mean, it’s great. I never thought we’d get here. It’s been a long dream, but we’re here and we will continue to add to it. We will continue to add attractions to the business, take out attractions as they are no longer popular or trendy,” said CEO and Developer John Tiffany.

Two families, who also happen to be local business owners, went in on this venture together.

“You know, we came and saw this building when it was just an old Shopko. We were looking around and my dad was kind of telling me the idea and I’m like, ‘are you sure we can do this over here?’ Just seeing the different steps and all the work that’s been put into it, it’s kind of like a sigh of relief but also like a nervousness and excitement,” said Vishal Singh Turna.

“And after we found the building, the community and the government here just rolled out the red carpet for us. They were very easy to work with and we found a lot of good contractors and a lot of good employees up here, so we thought it’s a sign,” said Tiffany.

They received over 200 resumes and hired 62 employees.

“You know, we’re happy to be here, serve the Dowagiac community, and just happy to be here,” said VJ Singh Turna.

They will soon book birthday parties, church and corporate events.

They are open on Christmas. For their hours, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Walk
Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire
South Bend woman files lawsuit after police allegedly target wrong home in raid
South Bend family files lawsuit after police allegedly raid wrong home
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers on Friday and Christmas
Michigan City Walmart evacuated after 13-year-old makes false bomb threat

Latest News

Family fun center Nitro Zone opens in Dowagiac
The 2023 mural painted on bluff stairs in downtown St. Joseph.
St. Joseph staircase mural to return
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Scattered showers on Friday and Christmas
South Bend Airport delivering ‘Bears in the Air’ teddy bears to Michiana hospitals