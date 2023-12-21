Dowagiac opens new family entertainment center

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - People gathered for the grand opening of a new family entertainment center Wednesday night.

Nitro Zone offers a variety of fun for people of all ages.

It is in the old Shopko grocery store building on Pokagon Street right up the road from the casino.

Nitro Zone has an indoor rollercoaster, arcade games, bowling, laser tag and axe throwing. The attractions come from all over the world.

You put money on a card, which then gives you access to the games.

“I mean, it’s great. I never thought we’d get here. It’s been a long dream, but we’re here and we will continue to add to it. We will continue to add attractions to the business, take out attractions as they are no longer popular or trendy,” said CEO and Developer John Tiffany.

Two families, who also happen to be local business owners, went in on this venture together.

“You know, we came and saw this building when it was just an old Shopko. We were looking around and my dad was kind of telling me the idea and I’m like, ‘are you sure we can do this over here?’ Just seeing the different steps and all the work that’s been put into it, it’s kind of like a sigh of relief but also like a nervousness and excitement,” said Vishal Singh Turna.

“And after we found the building, the community and the government here just rolled out the red carpet for us. They were very easy to work with and we found a lot of good contractors and a lot of good employees up here, so we thought it’s a sign,” said Tiffany.

They received over 200 resumes and hired 62 employees.

“You know, we’re happy to be here, serve the Dowagiac community, and just happy to be here,” said VJ Singh Turna.

They will soon book birthday parties, church and corporate events.

They are open on Christmas. For their hours, click here.

