Advertise With Us

Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague; shooting suspect reportedly dead

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded dozens of others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told Czech public television the person who opened fire was dead.

Rakusan said there’s no other shooter at the scene and there’s no imminent further danger, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Police say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University, located at the square has been evacuated, Prague mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Jana Postova, a spokesperson for Prague’s rescue service, confirmed numerous people were injured but had no details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Elkhart High School teacher gets Habitat house
Joshua Walk
Edwardsburg man arrested, charged with arson in Cass County house fire
South Bend woman files lawsuit after police allegedly target wrong home in raid
South Bend family files lawsuit after police allegedly raid wrong home
Officer Brian Meador ran out of his office shortly before providing CPR to an unresponsive...
South Bend police officer saves Christmas (again) by providing CPR to toddler
Notre Dame Football Generic WNDU
Notre Dame football signs 23 high school recruits on National Signing Day

Latest News

FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A descendant of the founders of the luxury line Hermès is reportedly planning to leave his...
Billionaire wants to leave part of his inheritance to his gardener
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Windshield wipers will be needed for those traveling for Christmas
1 killed in early morning shooting at Phillips 66 in South Bend